Keke Palmer Seen Somberly Walking With Son After Being Granted Temporary Sole Custody

Image Credit: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Keke Palmer, 30, was seen for the first time since being granted a restraining order against ex Darius Jackson and sole custody of their son, Leodis. The actress and the eight-month-old were photographed leaving her Los Angeles, CA area home on Saturday as she talked on the phone. She looked somber as she held the tot and wore a casual outfit that included a white graphic T-shirt, yellow sweatpants, and brown boots.

The beauty also had her hair curled and down and her only child was dressed in an all white outfit and socks. She walked down stairs near some palm trees and didn’t pay much attention to the cameras filming her.

Keke’s latest public outing comes after she made headlines for accusing Darius of alleged physical abuse. In addition to claiming she has security footage of the abuse, she claimed Darius “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent” and “threatened” her before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.”

She also claimed there were “many instances” of alleged “physical violence,” in court documents. She accused Darius of allegedly “destroying” her “personal property” including “diaries and prescription eyeglasses,” and said he had thrown her belongings “into the street” and threw her “car keys to prevent me from driving away.”

Keke further claimed that Darius allegedly abused her in front of Leodis. The incidents allegedly included “hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.” She also confirmed their romance, which started in 2021, had “finally ended for good” in early October due to the “physical and emotional abuse” allegedly “inflicted” on her by him.

Keke and Darius’ relationship first showed public signs of distress after he publicly shamed her for a sexy outfit she wore at an Usher concert earlier this year. She reacted by making a merchandise line that featured some of his words and a TikTok video.