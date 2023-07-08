Keke Palmer Launches ‘I’m A Motha’ Merch After BF Darius Jackson Shamed Her Sheer Dress

Keke Palmer had a few epic responses after her boyfriend and the father of her child, Darius Jackson, shamed her for wearing a revealing outfit to an Usher concert. Shortly after Darius’ diss on July 5, Keke clapped back with an Instagram photo carousel, a TikTok video and a new line of merchandise using Darius’ shade as a selling point.

On Instagram, Keke made sure to give fans a closer look at the ensemble that had Darius claiming the actress was dressing too risque for a parent of a newborn (ICYMI, Darius commented on the photo of Keke in the sheer bodysuit, “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom.”). “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!” Keke wrote alongside sassy snaps of her rocking the stylish thong bodysuit.

If Keke’s dragging was too subtle on Instagram, perhaps her TikTok spelled it out a bit more. “You ain’t stoppin’ what’s goin’ on with me sweetheart,” the Nope star lip-synced before breaking into a dance. “So if you gon’ act up, I’m ‘bouta link up,” she added.

And on Keke’s website, fans can now show their support in this messy family spat. The former Disney star added a collection with a white crewneck that reads “I’m a Motha” for $45, and a T-shirt that reads “I’m Stevie to the bulls–” for $30.

On Wednesday, Darius, who welcomed son Leodis Andrelton Jackson with Keke on Saturday, Feb. 25. retweeted a video of the star at the Usher concert and made a seemingly disparaging comment about her wardrobe. He wrote, “It’s the outfit though… you’re a mother.” Later, he reiterated his stance by stating, “We live in a generation where a responsible family man doesn’t want the mother of his children, who is also his wife, to dress provocatively just to please others.”

Keke’s supporters swiftly came to her defense, ridiculing Darius, primarily known as her partner, who is a fitness trainer. “Darius Daulton just tried to humiliate Keke online so he’s not a protector,” one user tweeted. “She makes more than him so he’s not a provider. And he had a child out of wedlock. She’s not his wife. The audacity of trying to scold her about traditional values when he meets none of the criteria.”

Meanwhile, Keke’s clap backs came the same day that Darius returned to Instagram after appearing to depart social media in the wake of the drama. Though the young entrepreneur found his way back to the social media platform, his previous posts slamming Keke did not.