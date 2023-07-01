Patti LaBelle Gets Caught Doing The Ginuwine ‘Pony’ Dance At Usher’s Vegas Residency In Hilarious Video

Patti LaBelle, 79, rocked some pretty smooth moves when she attended Usher‘s Las Vegas residency show this week. The legendary singer was captured standing up in the crowd while dancing to Ginuwine‘s hit “Pony” during the intermission of the show and was cheered on by the crowd. The memorable moment was filmed by a fellow attendee and shared to Twitter and Instagram, bringing on many responses from users who loved her vibe.

Patti Labelle at Usher's MY WAY: THE LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY last night pic.twitter.com/9FdN1TvKjn — cj (@cjs_confessions) June 30, 2023

The talented artist had her short blonde hair swept to one side and wore a black and white top and black pants, during the appearance. She also accessorized with matching dangling earrings and a bracelet as she seemed to thoroughly enjoy herself. The epic moment was incredible and the onlookers around her couldn’t help but smile.

Patti’s latest dance moves at the Usher show come after she made headlines for calling herself out for not knowing lyrics to Tina Turner‘s song “The Best” during a tribute she performed at the BET Awards. When a teleprompter that was showing her the lyrics to the tune malfunctioned, she said, “Whatever, I can’t see the words! I don’t know! I’m trying, y’all!” Despite the mishap, she had a smile on her face the entire time and made sure to belt out the parts she did know, including the memorable chorus.

After the epic performance, Patti admitted she was also battling a cold but wanted to do what she could for the late Tina, who passed away in May. “Whatever, I had to, I was giving it up for Tina Turner because she’s simply the best,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “So you heard a little tweak every now and then out there, but I did my best.”

Patti is known for not turning away from a challenge. Back in 2020, she got attention for her plans to battle Gladys Knight in a Verzuz TV battle. An Instagram post showed a poster that featured photos of the two ladies and included a caption with the details of the highly-anticipated event. “Leave ya church clothes on all Sunday and pull up to the affair of all affairs. Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this one,” part of it read.