Keke Palmer Reportedly Files for Custody of Son Amid Darius Jackson Drama

Image Credit: Earl Gibson III/Shutterstock

Keke Palmer, 30, has reportedly had enough of her on-and-off boyfriend Darius Jackson! The True Jackson, VP alum reportedly filed documents seeking a restraining order against the father of her eight-month-old son on November 9, as reported by US Weekly. In addition, Keke is allegedly seeking “sole custody” of their son, Leodis, who she welcomed with Darius in February.

In the docs obtained by the mag, the mother-of-one also accused Darius of alleged physical abuse. Keke also claimed that she has security camera footage of a recent incident that occurred on November 5. She claimed that at the time her ex allegedly, “trespassed into my home without my knowledge or consent” and “threatened” Keke before “lunging for my neck, striking me, throwing me over the couch and stealing my phone.”

Further in the docs, the 30-year-old recalled “many instances” of alleged “physical violence.” She accused her her ex of allegedly “destroying” her “personal property” including “diaries and prescription eyeglasses.” Keke also alleged that he had thrown her belongings “into the street” and threw her “car keys to prevent me from driving away.”

The Alice star went on to claim that Darius has allegedly abused her in front of their son. The incidents allegedly included “hitting [me] in front of our son, spewing profanities about me to our son, threatening to kill himself with a gun if I left him, harassment, and other physical and emotional abuse.” Keke, who has been dating the actor since 2021, claimed that their romance had “finally ended for good” in early October due to the “physical and emotional abuse” allegedly “inflicted” on her by Darius.

Keke’s reported filing comes four months after she and Darius made headlines after he publicly shamed her for rocking a sexy outfit to the Usher concert in Las Vegas. After a video went viral of the 45-year-old serenading Keke in the chic ensemble, Darius took to X (Twitter) to slam her for wearing the outfit. “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he quote-tweeted the post on July 5. He has since deleted his tweets on the matter at the time publication.

Darius doubled-down on his comments and added another note on not wanting Keke to “showcase” her body to the world. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he penned. “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.” Later, Keke took to TikTok to clap back at her ex’s comments with a video of her dancing. “You ain’t stopping what’s going on with me sweetheart, so if you gon’ act up I’m about to link up,” the clip’s audio boasted.

Following the outfit debacle, Keke and Darius reportedly called it quits on August 16, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “Keke and Darius called it quits shortly after he called her out on Twitter for her outfit at the Usher concert,” an insider told the outlet at the time. “Keke is focusing on her work and her 6-month-old son. The actor and Darius have been co-parenting, but for now, they aren’t together.” Despite the news of the split, a few weeks later the on-and-off couple were spotted celebrating her 30th birthday together on August 26.