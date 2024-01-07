 Riley Keough At Golden Globes 2024: Photos of Her Gorgeous Gown – Hollywood Life

Riley Keough Wows in Gorgeous Lace Dress at the Golden Globes

The 'Daisy Jones & The Six' star and Golden Globe nominee looked stunning in a beautiful lace dress.

January 7, 2024 9:26PM EST
Riley Keough
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Riley Keough was a vision at the 2024 Golden Globes. The actress dazzled on the red carpet in a white lace gown with gold sequin embellishments. Her Golden Globes look paired perfectly with her darker hair.

The 34-year-old was accompanied at the Golden Globes by her husband Ben Smith-Petersen. The couple welcomed their daughter Tupelo via surrogate in 2022. The news of their daughter’s arrival was revealed when Ben spoke at Lisa Marie Presley’s funeral.

Riley was nominated for her performance as Daisy Jones in the TV adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel Daisy Jones & The Six. She was up for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. Her co-star Sam Claflin was also nominated, and the show scored a nod for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television. 

Riley Keough
Riley Keough’s full look at the 2024 Golden Globes. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Daisy Jones & The Six became a massive hit when it premiered in March 2023, and fans are still hoping there will be a second season. The cast did all of their own singing, and Riley proved she’s got the vocal chops just like her mom and grandfather. The show also released an entire album titled Aurora, which was inspired by the album in the book.

The 2023 Golden Globes marked the last event Riley’s mother Lisa Marie Presley attended before her sudden death on January 12, 2023. Lisa Marie attended the Globes last year with mom Priscilla Presley to support Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. Just days later, Lisa Marie died after going into cardiac arrest due to a small bowel obstruction. She was just 54.

Riley Keough
A close-up of Riley Keough’s Golden Globes look. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

In the months that followed, Riley and her grandmother were in a dispute over Lisa Marie’s estate. Riley is now the sole owner of Graceland, Elvis Presley’s historic home. Despite the legal battle, Riley and Priscilla are on good terms. “Things with Grandma will be happy,” Riley told Vanity Fair. “They’ve never not been happy.”

