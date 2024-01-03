Amber Heard Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Oonagh & Thanks Fans For Support Amid ‘Aquaman 2’ Release

Amber Heard shared a rare throwback photo of her little girl, Oonagh Paige, now 2 years old, in a thank you to fans amid the recent release of her movie Aquaman 2. In a photo you can see below, the actress pulled her fiery red locks into an updo with a headband to bottle feed her baby. She smiled down as the infant smiled sweetly back. Amber wore a chunky sweater to keep warm, and her daughter wore a bright pink onesie and floral pants. Amber appeared to be spending time with Oonagh as she filmed the long-awaited sequel to the Jason Momoa blockbuster, Aquaman.

Another pic showed Amber cheekily posing in a vehicle while wearing a coat and sunglasses. The first photo in the trio of pics showed her in a stunning selfie, her “Mera” hair tumbling down around her shoulders. In the caption, the In the Fire star thanked fans for supporting her. “After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy),” she quipped in the caption alongside a water splash emoji. “Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return. Thank you so much.” Amber concluded the post with a red heart emoji and hashtag #Aquaman.

Amber currently lives a quiet live in Madrid, Spain with her little one and often spends time with her sister Whitney Enriquez, with whom she’s been seen on outings in recent months. “She’s living her best life in Spain with her daughter and just finding happiness in that way,” In the Fire director Conor Allyn told PEOPLE for an interview back in October. Though she’s “moved on” from an infamous defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, Conor noted, “I think people carry trauma for a long time.”

Amber previously took to Instagram to thank fans for an “incredibly warm reception” at the Taormina Film festival in June of 2023.