 Amber Heard Shares Throwback Photo of Daughter Oonagh, Thanks Fans – Hollywood Life

Amber Heard Shares Rare Photo of Daughter Oonagh & Thanks Fans For Support Amid ‘Aquaman 2’ Release

The 'Aquaman' beauty looked stunning in several throwback photos from her time shooting the sequel.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 3, 2024 8:51PM EST
Amber Heard
View gallery
Actress Amber Heard departs departs the Fairfax County Courthouse in Fairfax, Va. A jury heard closing arguments in Johnny Depp's high-profile libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. Lawyers for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard made their closing arguments to a Virginia jury in Depp's civil suit against his ex-wife Depp-Heard Trial, Fairfax, United States - 27 May 2022
(RESTRICTION: NO New York or New Jersey Newspapers or newspapers within a 75 mile radius of any part of New York, New York, including without limitation the New York Daily News, The New York Times, and Newsday.) Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12967675ae) Johnny Depp bows to his fans during a recess in his civil trial with Amber Heard, at the Fairfax County Courthouse, in Fairfax, Va.,. Depp brought a defamation lawsuit against his former wife, actress Amber Heard, after she wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post in 2018 that, without naming Depp, accused him of domestic abuse. Credit: Cliff Owen / CNP (RESTRICTION: NO New York or New Jersey Newspapers or newspapers within a 75 mile radius of New York City) Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard Trial, Fairfax, Virginia, USA - 27 May 2022
Image Credit: JEROME ROUX/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Amber Heard shared a rare throwback photo of her little girl, Oonagh Paige, now 2 years old, in a thank you to fans amid the recent release of her movie Aquaman 2. In a photo you can see below, the actress pulled her fiery red locks into an updo with a headband to bottle feed her baby. She smiled down as the infant smiled sweetly back. Amber wore a chunky sweater to keep warm, and her daughter wore a bright pink onesie and floral pants. Amber appeared to be spending time with Oonagh as she filmed the long-awaited sequel to the Jason Momoa blockbuster, Aquaman.

Another pic showed Amber cheekily posing in a vehicle while wearing a coat and sunglasses. The first photo in the trio of pics showed her in a stunning selfie, her “Mera” hair tumbling down around her shoulders. In the caption, the In the Fire star thanked fans for supporting her. “After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy),” she quipped in the caption alongside a water splash emoji. “Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return. Thank you so much.” Amber concluded the post with a red heart emoji and hashtag #Aquaman.

Amber currently lives a quiet live in Madrid, Spain with her little one and often spends time with her sister Whitney Enriquez, with whom she’s been seen on outings in recent months. “She’s living her best life in Spain with her daughter and just finding happiness in that way,” In the Fire director Conor Allyn told PEOPLE for an interview back in October. Though she’s “moved on” from an infamous defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, Conor noted, “I think people carry trauma for a long time.”

Amber previously took to Instagram to thank fans for an “incredibly warm reception” at the Taormina Film festival in June of 2023.

ad
Answers Are A Reading Away
Discover your personal psychic today and get your
free $5 credit
Chat Now