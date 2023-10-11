Amber Heard Is ‘Living Her Best Life’ With Daughter After Johnny Depp Trial

Image Credit: FABIO CAIA/Shutterstock

Over a year after her defamation trial with Johnny Depp came to an end, Amber Heard is doing very well. Director Connor Allyn, who worked with Amber on the upcoming movie In The Fire, revealed that she’s been enjoying spending time with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, in Europe, in a new interview with People.

Since working together on the 19th-century thriller, Connor has stayed close with Amber, and he said that she’s been doing really well. “She’s living her best life in Spain with her daughter and just finding happiness in that way,” he told the outlet.

Connor said that he felt like the Aquaman star had “moved on,” from all the drama surrounding her and her ex-husband, but he did say that it surely had an effect on her. “I think people carry trauma for a long time,” he said. “Having gone through something like that on a global epic scale — you never just put that in a suitcase and stick in the attic and never see it again.”

In The Fire is set to hit theaters on Friday, October 13. It will be Amber’s first movie since her defamation trial against Johnny in 2022. She made her first red carpet appearance in four years at the movie’s premiere in Italy back in June.

Amber faced off with her ex-husband in a 2022 defamation trial over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post. His lawyers argued that the piece had damaged his reputation, and she countersued him, saying statements made by Johnny’s former lawyer Adam Waldman had defamed her.

After a lengthy trial, the jury ruled in the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s favor, awarding him $5 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages, although the judge capped punitive damages at $350,000. Amber was awarded $2 million after a statement made by the lawyer was found to be defamatory. Johnny received a $1 million settlement from his ex-wife back in June, according to a report from TMZ. He’s reportedly planning on donating it to different charities.