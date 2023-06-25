Amber Heard Makes 1st Red Carpet Appearance In Italy Since 2019 At ‘In The Fire’ Premiere

Amber Heard, 37, looked relaxed and happy when she attended the premiere of her new film, In The Fire, at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy this week. The actress, who hasn’t made a red carpet appearance since 2019, looked radiant in a cut-out sleeved black sheer dress and platform heels. She also had her hair down, curled, and parted to one side and added bright red lipstick to her overall makeup look.

After posing for photos and greeting fans outside the Greek amphitheatre, where the film was being screened, Amber took part in a Q&A session. She sat down and talked about her experience with making the movie, including the character she portrayed. The blonde beauty plays an “American psychiatrist who travels to a remote plantation in Colombia in the 1890s to treat a disturbed boy and finds herself in a war of science versus religion with the local priest who believes the child is possessed by the devil,” according to Deadline.

“You don’t to them for money, you do them because you love them,” Amber said on stage, when asked the difference between working on an independent production like In The Fire and a Hollywood blockbuster, Deadline reported. “You do them because you love the story, you love the people, and you want to be part of that experience and have be something that other people can experience.”

Amber’s latest public outing comes years after she made her red carpet appearance at the Gully premiere at Tribeca Film Festival and one year after the headline-making defamation trial, in which she went up against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, who sued her for writing a Washington Post editorial in which she revealed she was an alleged victim of “domestic abuse.” After the jury ruled mostly in Johnny’s favor, Amber moved to Spain and has been living there ever since.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Johnny had received $1 million in damages from Amber after they agreed on a settlement. The Edward Scissorhands actor is allegedly giving away $200,00o each to five charities, including the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society and the Amazonia Fund Alliance.