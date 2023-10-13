Amber Heard Rocks Tank Top & Uses Cane on Rare Outing in Spain With Sister Whitney Enriquez: Photos

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Amber Heard appears to have put the drama of Johnny Depp‘s trial behind her. The Aquaman beauty, 37, was photographed (SEE HERE) wearing a chic ensemble of a black tank top and black and brown checkered wide legged pants as she stepped out in Madrid recently. Amber pulled her famous blonde locks into a casual updo and accessorized with layered gold necklaces and a pair of sunglasses. She finished the look with black loafers with gold hardware. She also carried a cane — something she was seen doing earlier this month on another outing in the same area.

Alongside her walked sister Whitney Henriquez, who wore a chic black pencil dress with matching combat boots and a black handbag. Whitney wore her hair down and appeared to be chatting with her famous sister. The outing comes almost two weeks after Amber was again spotted with Whitney, and her little girl Oonagh Paige.

And the director of In the Fire, Conor Allyn, recently shared that Amber has moved on with her life and “finding happiness” after the extended fallout over her relationship with Depp. “She’s living her best life in Spain with her daughter and just finding happiness in that way,” Conor told People for an interview published on October 11. He added that the blonde beauty has “moved on” from the ordeal. Still, he said, “I think people carry trauma for a long time.”

“Having gone through something like that on a global epic scale — you never just put that in a suitcase and stick in the attic and never see it again,” he explained. Amber and the Pirates of the Caribbean star famously battled in the courtroom as Johnny sued her for defamation in 2022. Both were found liable, though Amber was fined millions more than her ex-husband.

Johnny previously lost a 2020 libel suit against the Sun for labeling him an alleged “wife beater.” Judge Mr Justice Nicol said the Sun had proved in their case that what they had written in an article about Depp was “substantially true.” Nicol also found that 12 of the 14 alleged domestic violence incidents had occurred.