Amber Heard Walks With a Cane in Rare Photos with Daughter Oonaugh Paige, 2, in Spain

Image Credit: FABIO CAIA/Shutterstock

Amber Heard, 37, was spotted walking with a cane during a rare outing in Madrid, Spain on Sunday. The actress was photographed spending time with her daughter Oonaugh Paige, 2, as well as her sister, Whitney Henriquez, and her kids as she walked outside in a casual yet stylish outfit. She wore a black tank top, khaki pants with a brown belt, and matching slip-on sandals.

The beauty also had her long blonde hair pulled up into a high bun and accessorized with sunglasses. She added several necklaces to her look and appeared to have little, if any, makeup on.

At one point, Amber held Oonaugh and she looked adorable in a yellow dress with colorful patterns, blue socks, and white sneakers. She also had pigtails in her hair and looked around at her surroundings as her mom walked with her. The cutie also walked by herself while holding her mom’s hand.

Amber’s latest rare outing comes after she was seen on a run in Spain back in May. She wore fitness gear, including a white tank top, black leggings, black sneakers, and a visor as her hair was pulled back into a ponytail. She also appeared to be makeup-free and had earbuds in her ears.

When Amber’s not making headlines for her outings in Spain, where she’s been living for the past year, she’s doing so for her return to the big screen. The talented star, who went through a very public defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp last year, is set to play a role in the upcoming flick, In the Fire. In the movie, she plays an American psychiatrist traveling to Colombia to assess a troubled child, who locals believe is possessed by the Devil.

The world premiere for In the Fire was held at the Taormina Film Festival on June 24 and is set to be released in the United States on October 13.