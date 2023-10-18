Where Is Amber Heard Now? Inside Her Quiet Life With Daughter Oonagh Paige

Image Credit: FABIO CAIA/Shutterstock

Ever since her trial with Johnny Depp ended in 2022, Amber Heard has been living a quiet life. The Aquaman actress moved out of the United States with her daughter, Oonagh Paige, but is still working on films. Keep reading to learn where Amber is now and what she’s been up to.

Where Is Amber Heard Now?

The Zombieland star formerly lived in Yucca Valley, California, until she sold her home for $1.1 million in 2022. Amber left the U.S. to rent a place on the island of Mallorca, Spain. Now, she is living in Madrid, according to several outlets.

A TikTok video surfaced in 2023 of Amber speaking to paparazzi in Spain. A reporter asked her if she enjoyed living in the country, to which she replied in fluent Spanish, “I love Spain,” adding that she “hoped” she would stay there. After a photographer asked whether she would still work in film, she responded with a smile, “Oh, yeah. I move on. That’s life.”

@thefilmagic Say ‘Hola’ to AmberHeard’s fluent Spanish. Amber seemingly had an impromptu interview in a recent TikTok video where she answered a few questions from Madrid, Spain. In the translated video, Amber shares that she loves her new lifestyle and that she hopes to stay, even teasing a possible new film. Excited for it? 🎥: casaenplaya TikTok ♬ original sound – Thefilmagic

Is Amber Heard Still Acting in Movies?

As Amber confirmed to a paparazzo in Spain, she has film projects lined up. The Machete Kills star appeared at Italy’s Taormina Film Festival in June 2023, posing for pictures and promoting her movie In the Fire. Amber also served as an executive producer for the upcoming Italian thriller.

Action movie fans are, of course, awaiting the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. According to multiple reports, Amber was given around 10 to 20 minutes of screen time in the film starring Jason Momoa.

What Happened Between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp?

Amber and Johnny first met on the set of The Rum Diary in 2009, as both actors recalled during their highly publicized trial. They quickly fell in love and got married in 2015. Fifteen months into their marriage, Amber filed for divorce, and they finalized their divorce in 2017.

In 2018, Amber wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, in which she claimed she spoke out about sexual and domestic violence. Though she did not mention Johnny by name, he sued her for defamation in 2019.

The case went to court in mid-2022 and was aired on live television for the entire world to watch. The trial made headlines for Amber and Johnny’s graphic depictions of their alleged assaults against each other — various security camera videos, text messages, pictures and more details from their arguments were shown in the courtroom.

Many of Johnny’s supporters rallied around the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, while others on social media called Amber a “liar” after she took the stand to give her testimony.

Johnny ended up winning the defamation trial, being granted $10 million from Amber. For her part, she was granted $2 million. The exes agreed to settle the case at the end of 2022.