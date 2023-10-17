Amber Heard Ditches Cane & Holds Hands With Daughter Oonagh Paige, 2, During Rare Outing in Madrid: Photos

Image Credit: K Hirata/HNW-Photo/Plux/Shutterstock

Just days after being seen walking with a cane on two separate occasions, Amber Heard ditched the walking aid on an outing with her little girl, Oonagh Paige, in Madrid. In photos you can SEE HERE via Daily Mail, the In the Fire star, 37, wore black wide-legged pants and a white, long-sleeved top as she held hands with her little one on October 17. She finished the look with a black belt and black heeled boots, wearing her famous blonde locks long and wavy around her shoulders. Amber accessorized with sunglasses, simple earrings, and a dark-hued manicure.

Oonagh, Amber’s only child, was smartly dressed in an adorable pink dress, beige leggings, and white sneakers. She carried a pink and blue backpack and rocked a sweet, curly blonde ponytail for the outing.

The pics come after double outings earlier this month in which Amber used a cane to walk while out in Spain. According to the outlet, the Aquaman beauty had injured her hip while training for the New York City marathon, necessitating use of a crutch.

In any case, Amber seems to be happily residing in Madrid, spending time with her sister Whitney Henriquez and her daughter, whom she welcomed via surrogate in April of 2021 — having successfully put the drama of the infamous Johnny Depp defamation trial behind her.

“She’s living her best life in Spain with her daughter and just finding happiness in that way,” In the Fire director Conor Allyn told People for an interview published on October 11. Though she’s apparently “moved on” from the ordeal, Conor said, “I think people carry trauma for a long time.”

“Having gone through something like that on a global epic scale — you never just put that in a suitcase and stick in the attic and never see it again,” he shared.

After losing a 2020 libel suit against the Sun for branding him an alleged “wife beater,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star sued his ex-wife for defamation in 2022 over an opinion piece she wrote in The Washington Post 2018. Both were found liable of defaming each other, with the Lone Ranger star getting millions more in judgements.