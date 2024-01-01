Halle Berry, 57, Slays Lacy Lingerie Under Gold Jacket in Sexy New Year’s Photo

Halle Berry is ready for the new year! In a stunning new photo, the Perfect Stranger actress, 57, struck a pose in a lacy lingerie bodysuit layered with a gold sport jacket. She wore her brunette hair down in soft waves, and accessorized with layered necklaces, a statement ring, a perfect manicure, and platform heels. Halle appeared to be standing in an elevator for the alluring New Year’s Day post. “Heelllllloooooo 2024!” she captioned the gorgeous photo.

The mom of two has 8.6 million fans on the platform, many of whom couldn’t resist commenting on the eye-catching New Year’s look. “Well hello Halle, Happy New Year to you, and you are styling for 2024, you got this. Year started off right,” gushed a follower. “Oh now you just showing TF out! AND I LOVE IT!” remarked another, while a third wrote, “Rocking in the New Year. Dig it my friend, blow it up! Cha Ching.” A fourth chimed in with, “That outfit really works. Your husband is lucky,” alongside a red heart emoji. For the record, Halle isn’t currently married and is dating Van Hunt.

Halle, who is mom to daughter Nahla, 15, and son Maceo, 10, has repeatedly opened up in recent years about aging in an industry notorious for age discrimination. “We’re all going to get older. Our skin is going to shrivel up and we’re going to look different,” she told AARP in a 2022 interview. “I see things changing with my face and body, but I’ve never put all my eggs in that basket. I’ve always known that beauty is deeper than the physical body you’re walking around in.”

And when she turned 50 in 2016, she shared her thoughts on the milestone. “(For the last year), people have said to me, ‘You’re turning 50. Oh, God. How does that make you feel?’” she told USA Today. “Well, I feel great. I’ve never been defined by a number or my age. And I’ve never felt better.”