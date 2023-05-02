Halle Berry Struggles To Put On Custom Thigh-High Boots While In Mini Dress In Hilarious Video

Halle Berry, 56, shared a hilarious moment she had while getting dressed in a fashionable outfit, in her latest Instagram video. The actress, who sported her stylish blonde short hair, struggled to put on pink and blue patterned Dolce & Gabbana thigh-high boots that matched the short-sleeved mini dress she was wearing as her stylist Lindsay Flores tried to help her. They both couldn’t control their laughter as they spoke to each other and someone off camera, who could be heard saying, “She’s not even in them.”

The clip continued to be amusing when Halle playfully said she would “beat” Lindsay’s “ass” if there was a zipper on the boot that they didn’t see. “They were literally made for you,” Lindsay then said before Halle responded, “Well literally they are not — if they were literally made for me they would fit me.”

After more laughs, the ladies took a break and then decided to oil up Halle’s foot with lotion to see if it would help it go in the boot easier. When Lindsay was putting the lotion on the talented star’s foot, she accidentally elbowed her. “Your elbow is in my hoo-ha,” Halle then said as they laughed and continued to try and put on the boot.

Toward the end of the video, Halle finally gets them almost all the way on and tries to stomp and walk in them, but admits they still aren’t completely on. “You got the Oscar; act like you’re in the boots!” Lindsay then hilariously said. “Bad and Booshy back at it! 😂 @iamlindsayflores,” Halle captioned the post, referring to the first time the duo laughed while trying to get clothes on.

Before Halle got laughs from fans due to her video, she made headlines for wowing in a makeup-free photo that showed her wearing a lace top. She held her phone up to a mirror and gave a slight smile as she snapped the photo. Her hair was also on point, with some of the messy but stylish strands falling over one eye.