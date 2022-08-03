Halle Berry Shows Off Her Natural Curly Hair While Drinking From A Coconut On Vacation

Halle Berry seems to be having a fabulous time on vacation and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. The 55-year-old posted a photo of herself rocking her naturally curly, platinum blonde hair while drinking straight out of a coconut and she looked fabulous.

Halle posted the photo with the caption, “curls and coconuts.” In the photo, Halle had her super short hair in natural curls with the top layer dyed a platinum blonde and the shaved hair underneath a dark brown.

She styled her look with a baggy white cutout T-shirt, layered rope bracelets, tiny gold earrings, and a pair of oversized black Tory Burch sunglasses. Halle has been going au natural on her trip and just a few days ago she posted a selfie on the beach.

Halle posted the blurry photo with the caption, “back in my happy place,” as she rocked a black and silver bedazzled bikini with her hair curly. She let her natural curls shine yet again, but this time she rocked a subtle smokey eye with a nude lip.

If there’s one thing for sure about Halle, it is that she is always switching up her hairstyles. Just three months ago, Halle was filming a new movie in London when she debuted a new hairstyle and we couldn’t help but notice how much she looked like her character Storm, from the X-Men movies.

She rocked a short gray hairstyle that had black highlights in it. Her pixie cut was longer on one side, showing off her new silvery strands, while the other side was cut extremely short. Halle styled her new look with a head-to-toe black ensemble featuring a bomber jacket, a turtleneck, sweatpants, and combat boots.