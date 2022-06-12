Halle Berry Wears Black Bikini At Beach To Celebrate National Rosé Day: Photo

Halle Berry, 55, enjoyed National Rosé Day in the best way possible! On Saturday, June 11, the Oscar winner took to her official Instagram with millions of followers to show a photo of her posing in a black bikini for the wine appreciation holiday.

In the snapshot, the Monster Ball actress was seen strutting down a beach with her hand in her hair. She wore a black swimsuit under a thin cover up that blew elegantly in the wind. On the gorgeous sunny day, she extended her arm out, embracing the scenery. “on cloud wine,” she captioned, while giving a hashtag to National Rosé Day.

Halle clearly isn’t afraid to rock dazzling looks on her Instagram page. In April 2022, she posted a closeup of herself in a silver sequined jumpsuit with an ultra low cut neckline that gave some serious disco era vibes. “Life ain’t always perfect but this damn jumpsuit is,” she confidently captioned.

A week earlier, the actress showed off a gray pixie haircut while filming a movie titled Our Man From Jersey. In the photos, she strikingly resembled her X-Men character Storm.

Rocking the same haircut in March 2022, she gushed over her 52-year-old boyfriend Van Hunt in another Instagram post while she sported a see through white bodice and sharp black blazer. “When your man lifts you higher than you ever thought you could go!” she wrote, following the caption with a fitting red heart emoji.

However, that wasn’t the only time she paid homage to her beau on social media. To celebrate Van’s birthday on March 8, Halle posted on her Insta: “HERE’S TO MY ONE AND ONLY! Happy Birthday VanO. It’s no wonder your birthday and International Women’s Day are one and the same. There is no one I know who believes in, supports, and uplifts women more than you. May this year bring back to you all the love and joy you give! I Love you,” she affectionately commented. Looks like the talented star has found love!