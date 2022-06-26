Halle Berry Rocks Two-Tone Blonde & Black Hairstyle Shooting Movie With Mark Wahlberg

Halle Berry, 55, recently gave onlookers a sneak peek of her eye-catching hairstyle for the upcoming movie Our Man From Jersey. The actress was photographed filming alongside co-star Mark Wahlberg, 51, at Albert Bridge in London while rocking two-tone blonde and black short hair that was shorter in the back and longer in the front. She wore a dark brown jacket over a gray top and dark gray cargo pants and appeared relaxed as she walked around and flaunted natural-looking makeup.

Mark, who was also photographed, wore a black jacket over a dark blue top and jeans. The co-stars appeared to be preparing to shoot a scene and were chatting with crew during the eye-catching moment. The film, which also stars Jackie Earle Haley and J.K. Simmons, is reportedly about a construction work who is roped into an espionage world by his ex-girlfriend.

This isn’t the first time Halle showed off her shorter hair makeover on the Our Man From Jersey set. She also showed it off while filming the movie back in April. The look brought out comparisons to her iconic role of Storm from the X-Men films, and she looked just as gorgeous then as she did during her latest day at work. She wore an all black outfit, including a jacket and figure-flattering pants, and was photographed while walking outside in London at the time.

Before Halle wowed on the Our Man From Jersey set with her much shorter and light hair, she made headlines for sharing a sexy pic of herself on a beach. In the snapshot, she was wearing a bikini under an open black sheer overshirt and she was relaxing as she walked on the sand by the water. She also wore sunglasses and let her hair blow in the wind.

The beauty celebrated National Rose Day in the caption. “on cloud wine,” she cheekily wrote while tagging the holiday. Her fans were quick to comment with compliments, such as “you’re beautiful” and “Wow.”