Halle Berry Rocks Sexy Plunging Sequin Jumpsuit For Hot New Photos

Halle Berry, 55, is sizzling in her latest set of photos! The actress posted a set of new photos of herself rocking a silver sequin jumpsuit with a plunging neckline and looked fantastic. The confident beauty also wore large hoop earrings and a cross necklace with the outfit and had her hair up with strands hanging down near her face.

“Life ain’t always perfect but this damn jumpsuit is 👏🏽,” Halle captioned the photos, which were met with a lot of compliments from fans.

“Very very nice,” one fan wrote while another admitted they were “speechless” over her pretty looks. A third simply but effectively shared, “Wow!” and a fourth said she is “like a fine wine” and never ages.

Before Halle’s latest set of pics were posted, she made headlines for channeling her iconic X-Men role, Storm, with a new hair makeover. The talented star showed off a short, gray hair with black highlights style that looked incredible on her while filming a new movie in London last week. The flick, Our Man from Jersey co-stars Mark Wahlberg and from the set pics that were released, it looked like it’s going to be a truly memorable feature!

When Halle’s not getting attention for fancy outfits on social media or hairstyles on movie sets, she’s getting it for her epic swimsuit snapshots. The “New Year’s Eve” star shared a fun-loving and sexy pic of her jumping in a gold monokini with cutouts while on the sand at a beach. The clear blue water could be seen in the background and Halle flashed a big smile as her hair was down and looked awesome.

The fit gal used the pic to promote fitness and tagged her health and wellness community, Re-spin, in the caption for the photo. She also shared another photo of her wearing the same thing and on the same beach while running with celebrity trainer Peter Lee Thomas, whom she works with to stay healthy and toned.