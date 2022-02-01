Fashion

Halle Berry Rocks Low-Cut LBD With Sexy Side Cutouts At ‘Moonfall’ Premiere — Photos

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Halle Berry arrives at the premiere of "Moonfall", at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles LA Premiere of "Moonfall", Los Angeles, United States - 31 Jan 2022
Halle Berry 'Moonfall' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Theater Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 31 Jan 2022
Heidi Klum poses on the red carpet prior to the premiere of the Lionsgate movie 'Moonfall' at the TCL Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 31 January 2022. The movie is set to be released on 04 February 2022. Premiere of 'Moonfall' at the TCL Theater in Hollywood, USA - 31 Jan 2022
View Gallery 14 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Halle Berry looked drop-dead-gorgeous when she showed off her toned legs in a plunging black mini dress at the premiere of ‘Moonfall’ in LA on Jan. 31.

If there’s one thing for sure about Halle Berry, 55, it is that she always looks fabulous and that’s exactly what she did on the red carpet at the LA premiere of her new film, Moonfall, on Jan. 31. Halle looked gorgeous when she wore a plunging V-neck black mini dress at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Halle Berry looked gorgeous at the LA premiere of her new film, ‘Moonfall,’ on Jan. 31. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Halle’s black mini featured a low-cut neckline that ended all the way at her waist and massive ruffled sleeves. The sides of the frock were cut out, revealing some skin, while the hem was super short, putting her toned legs on full display. She accessorized her look with layered diamond necklaces on her decolletage and a pair of silver and black slip-on heeled mules.

As for her glam, she threw her light brown highlighted hair into a voluminous bun, leaving a few wavy pieces out in front to frame her face. A shiny nude lip and a brown, sultry smokey eye tied her look together.

Halle put her toned legs on display in this plunging black ruffled mini dress. (Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

Halle has been on a roll lately when it comes to sexy outfits and just the other day she was the special guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon when she looked fabulous in a completely sheer, plunging black blouse.

Halle’s shirt had see-through long-sleeves and a low-cut V-neckline that revealed ample cleavage. She accessorized her top with layered gold necklaces and had her light brown hair down and parted in the middle in effortless beach waves. Halle topped her look off with a sultry smokey eye and a glossy nude lip.