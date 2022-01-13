Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt Reveals When They Might Really Get Married – Watch

Van gets candid about what will have him walking down the aisle with Halle, as he clears up any misunderstanding about their “prank” wedding.

Van Hunt, is setting the record straight on when he and Halle Berry might actually say “I do” after their “prank” wedding announcement went viral. The 51-year-old musician got candid about his relationship with the Oscar winner, 55, while discussing the song “Automatic Woman” during his appearance on The Domenick Nati Show on January 13 (below). The song was produced by both Van and Halle for her hit film Bruised, and, as Van revealed, carries quite the significance for the couple. “Maybe after ‘Automatic Woman’ is nominated

for an Oscar and wins,” Van said of when their wedding could possibly happen.

With the couple collaborating on creating the song — which was recorded by H.E.R. — Van was asked if could ever convince Halle to sing on a track. “I think she has a fine voice, but I think she would say she’s not a singer,” Van said, before admitting he wanted her pipes for “Automatic Woman.” “I tried to get her on the background vocals for ‘Automatic Woman,’ but it didn’t happen. As it turned out, we didn’t really need it, because H.E.R. smashed it.”

As for the New Year’s Day post from Halle which featured the couple kissing in an altar-like setting with the caption “well…IT’S OFFICIAL,” Van said it was simply a light-hearted “tease.” “I wanted to clear that up, we never tried a prank,” he explained. “We were just teasing. It was our very own January Fool’s Day.” He went on to say he never thought anyone would believe it, nor were they ever trying to deceive anyone. Around the time Dwayne Johson congratulated the couple on the Instagram post, Van said he knew people were taking it seriously.

When Van was asked when the romance started between the pair and how they met, Van definitely played coy — but in the sweetest way possible! “I’m just glad we met. I’m glad we had the opportunity,” he gushed. “Something I never even dreamt possible was to begin a

relationship at 50. It’s going really, really well.”