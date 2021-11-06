Halle Berry & BF Van Hunt Step Out For Rare Romantic Date Night In NYC — Photos

See Pics

Halle Berry & BF Van Hunt Step Out For Rare Romantic Date Night In NYC

New York, NY - Actress, Halle Berry, is spotted leaving dinner at Scalinatella restaurant with boyfriend Van Hunt, Dana White, and some other friends
Halle Berry has stunned in a bright red coat while leaving a swanky Italian restaurant with boyfriend Van Hunt, and UFC president Dana White.

Halle Berry, 55, was all smiles when she stepped out with her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, for a dinner date. She looked radiant in the rare couple pics which showed her rocking a bright red winter coat in New York City on November 5. The John Wick 3 star paired her statement coat with an all black ensemble featuring a black top and black leather pants, along with black boots. Meanwhile, her beau was photographed leaving the upscale Italian restaurant Scalinatella in a black coat with a yellow top, black pants and white trainers.

Halle Berry & Van Hunt.

He accessorized with a tan beret and a brown suede bum bag that he wore cross body. The couple were also joined by UFC President Dana White. He cut an equally chic feature in a dark blue sweater, black jeans and black-and-white Nike sneakers. It seems the UFC boss became friends with Halle during production of her upcoming directorial debut Bruised. In the flick, which she also stars in, she plays an MMA fighter who accepts an unsanctioned fight with a top competitor, while also reunited with her six-year-old son whom she gave up for adoption.

The multi-talented actor was recently honored at ELLE’s “Women In Hollywood” event on October 20 in Los Angeles. The Oscar winner showed up to the gala in a black and pink paisley print dress, which featured a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. “I can’t tell you what it means to be in this room and feel our femininity because it’s palpable and it’s real,” Halle said during her speech at the event.

“By watching you, I’ve been able to dream….thank you ladies, we always have to reach back… we have to listen and learn from another perspective.” Of course, Van was supportively by her side that night, but the couple have remained relatively private when it comes to their relationship. Halle and Van pair confirmed their romance in September 2020, after much speculation from fans, and have been smitten ever since. We couldn’t be happier for them!