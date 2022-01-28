Halle Berry Reveals She Had A ‘Commitment Ceremony’ With Boyfriend Van Hunt: He’s The ‘One’

The Oscar winner dishes on how her 8-year-old son Maceo performed the ceremony as she and Van ‘teared up.’

Halle Berry may have fooled the public with her prank wedding to boyfriend Van Hunt — but that didn’t mean she wasn’t ready to commit! The Oscar winner, 55, revealed she and her musician beau, 51, had a “commitment ceremony,” according to a recent interview with AARP published on Thursday (January 27). And Halle said her 8-year-old son Maceo, whom she shares with ex Olivier Martinez, was the one who brought up the idea!

“My son, Maceo, of his own volition did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car,” Halle detailed. “I think he finally sees me happy, and it’s infectious. It was his way of saying, ‘This is good. I like this. This makes me happy.'” Although the ceremony was impromptu and took place in a vehicle, Halle said it was “a very real moment” for all those involved. “I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he’d said something poignant. It meant a lot to us.”

Halle went on to say she believes she found “the one” in Van because of how the couple got to know each other on a deeper level during the pandemic isolation. “Because of COVID, we spent four months talking on the phone,” she explained. “We were forced to only let our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved. I’d never done it this way.” The unique courting experience made the Bruised director realize she “liked who he was,” which was something she said she hadn’t felt before. “I really believe I’ve found my person. I fell in love with him before I even met him.”

“Now, in my 50s, I’ve got my babies, my career, and finally have love in a real, meaningful way,” Halle concluded. “For the first time in my life, everything is firing on all cylinders.”

As for the New Year’s Day fake wedding post from Halle, which featured the couple kissing in an altar-like setting with the caption “well…IT’S OFFICIAL,” Halle recently admitted it was all a joke and that the couple had a few too many drinks when they decided to try and fool Van’s mom and their friends. Needless to say… the joke definitely got out of hand, as their friends —and fans — thought it was the real deal!