Halle Berry, 55, Sizzles In Gold Monokini On Beach For ‘Fitness Friday’

Halle Berry
Halle Berry 'Moonfall' film premiere, Arrivals, TCL Theater Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA - 31 Jan 2022
Halle Berry arrives at the People's Choice Awards, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif2021 People's Choice Awards, Santa Monica, United States - 07 Dec 2021
Halle Berry

Halle Berry, 55, reminded the world she’s still a kid at heart, jumping for joy in a god monokini with cutouts in new photos celebrating ‘Fitness Friday.’

Kicking your heels up never gets old, and no one looks better doing it than Halle Berry, 55. In a new series of photos shared to her Instagram, the actress had fun, athletic fun on the beach and looked absolutely stunning in the process, rocking a gold monokini with cutouts, beachy waves, and glowing skin. In the caption, Halle invited followers to “jump in” with her to an upcoming “Fitness Friday” workout, and after one look at her chiseled abs, the offer is hard to resist.

In the carefree and fun series of photos, Halle strolled alongside the beach to promote her upcoming workout for Respin, her digital health, and wellness company. Accompanied by co-instructor Peter Lee Thomas, Halle’s million-dollar smile was as radiant as ever as the duo shared a laugh while showing off their enviable physiques surfside. Halle promised the new workout would be filled with “fun” and “tips,” and assured fans that she and Peter are “ready” to “continue to encourage you along your fitness journey.”

Halle’s monokini moment isn’t even her first dalliance with gold recently; the actress looked regal and beautiful in a gold toga and shimmering eye makeup for a Caesar’s Sportsbook commercial at last weekend’s Super Bowl. She also tried out cutouts previously at the premiere of her new thriller Moonfall, where she chose an LBD with open sides and a sweet peplum silhouette.

Halle Berry looked gorgeous in gold in a new series of photos promoting ‘Fitness Friday.’ (RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock)

Though Halle’s not afraid to make it clear she’s still got it, she’s also beyond gracious when it comes to passing the torch. With Zoë Kravitz soon to take the reigns as the iconic Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson‘s Bruce Wayne in the March release of The Batman, Halle opened up about a new actress stepping into the latex catsuit she famously wore in 2004’s widely-panned Catwoman. Halle has all the confidence in her heir, and shared with PopCulture on Feb. 2 she thinks Zoë “is going to be an amazing Catwoman.” “I can’t wait to see what her interpretation of that is,” she revealed.