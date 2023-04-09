Halle Berry Drinks Wine As She Wears Nothing While Standing On Balcony: Photo

Halle Berry, 56, appeared to have a relaxing weekend, in her latest Instagram photo. The actress posed on an outside balcony while drinking a glass of wine and wearing nothing, in the snapshot, which she posted on Saturday. Her hair was down and not styled and she looked like as comfortable as could be as she leaned on the railing.

“i do what i wanna do,” she wrote in the caption before adding a lips emoji. “happy Saturday.” Once the epic sexy photo was published, it didn’t take long for her fans to respond with messages that proved they loved the new gem. “Looks like a cover from a romantic novel, one where a woman fell in love with herself wholeheartedly ❤️,” one fan wrote, while another wrote, “Go ahead sis! Let ’em know!”

Before Halle wowed with her new photo, she made headlines for sharing a similar photo of herself rocking a string bikini. She also wore a beige patterned overdress as she held a champagne glass and a beach setting could be seen behind her. Her hair was short and had blonde streaks in it and she closed her eyes and smiled.

Halle is known for sharing confident photos of herself in either bikinis or nothing at all. Whether she’s celebrating a holiday or weekend, or promoting self-love and inspiring other women, her posts have become quite memorable. She has also shared fitness videos that show how she maintains her toned body to stay strong and healthy. They include lifting weights and working out on other exercises with a trainer.

When Halle’s not getting attention for her social media photos and videos, she’s doing so for her appearances at industry events, like the Academy Awards. At this year’s ceremony, the beauty stepped out on the red carpet in a white and tan Tamara Ralph gown and tan strappy heels and looked amazing. her hair was styled in waves and she was definitely one of the best dressed at the popular event.