Halle Berry, 56, Sizzles In String Bikini After Dazzling Appearance At The Oscars: Photo

Halle Berry, 56, looked incredible in her latest Instagram photo. The actress confidently posed in a black string bikini under a beige patterned overdress as she held a champagne glass. She also rocked blonde-streaked short hair that was blowing in the wind as a beach setting of sand and water could be seen behind her.

“Keeping my spirits up,” Halle captioned the epic photo. It didn’t take long for her followers to share comments once the photo went public. “Beautiful photo,” one fan wrote, while another called the photo a “nice, sexy” one. A third thanked her for her posts and a fourth called her a “beauty on the beach.”

Halle’s latest photo comes just a few weeks after she wowed at the 2023 Academy Awards. She wore a white and tan Tamara Ralph gown and tan strappy heels as she happily posed on the red carpet of the event. She also had her hair styled in waves, which had her looking like Old Hollywood glamour for the big night.

Halle served as a presenter for Best Costume at the big award show and mingled alongside other big stars like Harrison Ford, Kate Hudson, Mindy Kaling, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. She’s no stranger to the Oscars stage, either. She previously became the first Black woman in history to win a leading acting Best Actress Oscar for her role in 2002‘s Monster’s Ball, and wore a Elie Saab silk embroidered taffeta gown that made a lasting impression on both attendees and viewers.

When Halle’s not turning heads in bikinis or award gowns, she’s doing so nude! The talented star recently made headlines for taking selfies in her birthday suit while standing in front of a steamy mirror in a bathroom. She held her phone up, in the snapshots, and looked relaxed as she smiled and even closed her eyes at one point. “hump day self love,” she captioned the memorable post before adding a white heart emoji.