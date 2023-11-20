Halle Berry Rocks Sexy Fishnet Dress Alongside Boyfriend Van Hunt: Photo

Image Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Halle Berry looked stunning in a new PDA photo with her boyfriend Van Hunt, posted on Sunday, November 19. The actress, 57, wrapped her arm around Van, 53, and appeared to be kissing his cheek in the sexy new Instagram picture. She looked fabulous in a red dress made of fishnet material, as she cuddled up to her singer-songwriter beau. She appeared to also be wearing a matching swimsuit under the dress.

In the sultry photo, Van sported a black-and-white top with some painted designs down the sleeves. He also sported a maroon beret, which almost matched his girlfriend’s dress. As Halle appeared to whisper in his ear, Van looked straight at the camera.

Halle gushed about what a wonderful partner Van is in the caption. “You are everything I was made to believe was asking too much!” she wrote, before tagging him. Her boyfriend commented and wrote, “[I don’t even know] what to say. Gonna find u and kiss u.” The Catwoman star also shared the photo on her Instagram Story and included a heart sticker.

Halle has been dating Van since 2020, and she often gushes about him and posts PDA photos on social media. It’s clear that the pair have a lot of fun together. Back in August, she revealed that Van and her teen daughter Nahla had taken her to see the Barbie movie in theaters for her birthday. In April, the couple had a great time at a drag brunch, and the actress shared a photo of herself posing with some of the queens.

Van has also shared many kind words about Halle over the years. Back in September, he posted a photo of the two of them holding hands during a date. “Baby, u look scrumptious,” he wrote in the Instagram caption. In August, Halle also posted a photo showing off her natural afro, and she said that she was embracing it at Van’s suggestion. “My man loves this. Forward all complaints to him,” she wrote.