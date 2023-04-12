Halle Berry Has A Blast Dancing With Drag Queens During Brunch With BF Van Hunt: Watch

Halle Berry couldn’t help but dance as she attended La Boheme Drag Queen Brunch in Los Angeles on Sunday, April 9. The actress, 56, was seen dancing alongside some of the drag queens at the show in a new video, which you can see here, via TMZ. Halle clearly had an amazing time busting out her dance moves with the performers and enjoyed the show!

In the video, Halle is seen with one of the drag queens, twerking and showing off some more dance moves. She also sways her hips and wraps her arms around the performer, and she had a huge smile on her face. The actress also looked stunning in a plunging black top and a white skirt. Later in the clip, Halle was seen posing for a photo with all the queens, and they seemed like they were all having a great time. Halle’s boyfriend Van Hunt as well as another friend were seen enjoying the show.

Barbie’s Addiction, one of the drag queens, also revealed that the performance was the first anniversary of drag shows happening at the performance spot. In the caption, they also shouted out the actress and thanked her for attending. “What an AMAZING one year anniversary show at La Boheme Weho today! Was such a pleasure to have the one and ONLY Halle Berry in the audience! She was such a joy and so fun! Can’t wait to entertain you again! WE APPRECIATE your support!” they wrote in the Instagram caption.

Aside from the drag show, Halle has been living her best life lately. The actress made headlines when she shared a stunning photo of herself posing nude on a balcony while sipping wine earlier in April. She looked like she was enjoying a relaxing day in the Instagram post. She had the perfect caption for the post where she said, “I do what I wanna do.”

Halle has been dating Van Hunt since 2020, and the pair are clearly very happy together. Back in March, the Catwoman star shared a sweet photo celebrating her beau’s 53rd birthday. The shot had the two of them sitting on a couch and sharing a sweet kiss.