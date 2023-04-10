Halle Berry Claps Back After Online Trolls Shames Her For Posing Nude At 56

“I do what I wanna do,” Halle Berry tweeted on Apr. 8, along with a photo of her drinking a glass of wine while leaning on her balcony, all while wearing not a stitch of clothing. Halle, 56, was enjoying her life in the sun’s glow, showing off her fantastic figure. Halle wasn’t bothering anyone, but someone still found it offensive. “Imagine being in your 50s,” tweeted one person, “still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing.”

Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head? https://t.co/M1Y42b9nZo — Halle Berry (@halleberry) April 10, 2023

While Halley might have turned her anger onto this troll, instead, she retweeted the quote with a random fact: “Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?” The calm, unbothered response won over her fans. “You won the internet today with this clap back,” responded Audra McDonald. Kim Sherrell tweeted a “laughing so hard I’m crying” emoji. “Queen shutting the incels up every time with FACTS ONLY,” tweeted Shilpa Rathnam. “Imagine getting mad because a beautiful woman is proud of her body. couldn’t be me,” asked Ashley D Can.

The nude wine session came a few weeks after Halley posted a mirror selfie from her shower. “Hump day self love!” she captioned the pic. Thanks to some strategic condensation on the mirror, she remained relatively obfuscated, though it was clear that the Swordfish actress was completely nude. She still looked incredibly glamorous in the fogged-up mirror, and her smile shined brighter than the white case of her iPhone.

Halle also showed off her killer figure while rocking a black bikini at the start of April. “Keeping my spirits up,” she captioned the shot of her relaxing with a wineglass in her hand as she leaned on the glass wall of her beachside residence. She dressed in a beige-pattered overdress as a coverup, while soaking in some of the late afternoon sunshine.

“[Being on Instagram] has been really liberating,” Halle told Harper’s Bazaar in 2021. “For so many years, I felt that before I was really a part of social media, many times media outlets would write articles, and they kept spinning the same story. And they were telling the story about me that they either wanted to tell for their publication or just their limited view of who I was. Now with social media, I can control what people know about me and how I present it. One of the benefits of aging—there are many—but one of them is you just start to not give a f*ck anymore. Excuse my French. But you just start to not give a f*ck!”