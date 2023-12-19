Halle Berry Rocks Sexy Black Lingerie for Desert Photoshoot

Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

The desert isn’t the only thing that’s hot! Halle Berry looked gorgeous as she posed for a sexy photoshoot on her Instagram on Sunday, December 17. The Die Another Day star, 57, looked absolutely gorgeous as she posed on some rocks in black lingerie. “Couldn’t hide these rocks,” she wrote in the caption along with a winking emoji.

Halle chilled on one of the smaller rocks that got plenty of shade from a huge boulder. She sported a piece of black, sheer lingerie as she cooled down in the shade for the sexy photoshoot. She also gave a small look at the camera as she had her hair down with some blonde highlights in it.

In the comments, tons of fans left messages telling Halle how beautiful she looked. “Halle will always be one that you glance at. And you literally shack your head. And say Damn she’s still beautiful. A natural beauty from now and until eternity,” one fan wrote. “Forget the scenery it’s you that everybody is looking at pure beauty,” another person commented.

On Monday, she posted another photo that seemed to also be taken in the desert. She was wearing a beige head covering and sunglasses as she looked out in the distance. “More joy = less hate,” she wrote in the caption.

Halle has never been shy about showing off her beauty and stylish outfits. Back in November, she showed off a stylish, red fishnet dress in a photo where she hugged her boyfriend Van Hunt. Over the summer, she embraced the hot pink Barbie fashion trend as she went to see the Barbie movie with her beau and her daughter. She sported a bright pink mini dress with some matching cowboy boots as she headed to the movie.

Besides modeling in the desert, the Oscar-winner has quite a few projects coming up. Halle recently revealed that she and Angelina Jolie are working on the new film Maude v. Maude together in a recent interview.