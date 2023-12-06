Halle Berry Says She and Angelina Jolie ‘Bonded’ Over Their Respective ‘Divorces’ in Rare New Interview

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Halle Berry, 57, admitted she and Angelina Jolie, 48, “bonded” after getting off to a “rocky start” when working on Maude v Maude together, in a new interview. The actress told Variety that the two of them connected while “talking a lot about divorces and exes.” She has been married three times, most recently to Olivier Martinez, and Angelina has also been married three times, most recently to Brad Pitt, whom she’s been going through an ongoing custody battle with.

Although Halle admitted it took some time for her and the fellow actress to find things in common with their love lives, she agreed starring in and producing their own film is “going to serve [them] well” as they continue working on the upcoming project.

“[I am] thrilled to work with another woman and craft a story with our sensibility and from our point of view,” Halle gushed over Maude v Maude, which she has described as a Mr. & Mrs Smith and Mission: Impossible mix. She also called Angelina “formidable.” As of now, it’s unclear when the film will be released, but it’s certainly already highly anticipated considering both Halle and Angelina are considered two of Hollywood’s most talented stars.

When it comes to their family lives, Halle’s romance with ex Gabriel Aubry brought on the birth of their daughter Nahla, 15, whom they both co-parent. She also shares son Maceo, 10, with ex-husband Olivier. Angelina shares her six children, including Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, with Brad. The Girl, Interrupted star recently commented on her love life, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, and admitted she is not dating anyone and loves spending time with her kids.

“I don’t really have…a social life,” she told the outlet, in a video that can be seen here. “I realized my closest friends are refugees. Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict.”