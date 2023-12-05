Angelina Jolie Opens Up About Current Relationship Status in Intimate Interview

Image Credit: Massimo Insabato/Shutterstock

Angelina Jolie, 48, commented on her current relationship status and how she feels about dating, in a new open and honest interview with The Wall Street Journal. The actress, who split from her husband Brad Pitt seven years ago, admitted she’s not romantically involved with anyone right now and opened up about her lack of a social life.

“I don’t really have…a social life,” she told the outlet, in a video that can be seen here. “I realized my closest friends are refugees. Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict.”

Although she didn’t reveal what she looks for in a romantic partner, she did comment about what she looks for in a collaborator. “I think someone who’s bold, and maybe a little bit of madness,” she said. “I think while it’s very important to be thoughtful and ethical and considerate, it is also very important to have a little madness, have a little wild.”

Angelina also commented on the close relationship she has with her six kids, including Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 35, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. “I spend time with my kids,” she shared. “And just to be around them because they’re the best of me and I’ve learned something from all of them differently and I think they’re really interesting people. I feel stronger when I’m with them.”

Angelina has been a single mom since she filed for divorce from Brad, whom she was romantically involved with for 12 years, in 2016. Since then, she’s been very private about her personal life and has never publicly confirmed another relationship. The doting mother is, however, often seen spending time with her kids on a regular basis. Whether they’re visiting a pet store, attending a red carpet film event, or having a family dinner, their bond is clear each time they’re photographed in public.