Britney Spears Reportedly Doesn’t Want to ‘Force’ Reconciliation With Mom Lynne Spears After Years of Estrangement

Britney Spears, 42, and her mom, Lynne Spears, 68, may have reunited for the pop star’s birthday earlier this month, but that doesn’t mean things are back to normal. Just a few weeks after the birthday reunion, a source close to the duo told US Weekly that the mother and daughter did not spend the holidays together. “Britney understands that her mom would have loved for her to visit for Christmas but she just felt like it was too soon,” the insider said.

Additionally, the mag’s source noted that Britney is taking her time when it comes to repairing her relationship with her mom. “Britney is open to repairing her relationship with Lynne but she wants things to unfold organically and not force anything,” they said. The “Toxic” hitmaker is reportedly in “a really good place” and “would love to continue maintaining her relationship with her mom.”

Brit “wants to take her time” when it comes to getting close to her mother again. “She doesn’t feel like there’s a need to rush anything,” the insider said. Earlier in December, a separate source told US Weekly that Brit was reportedly open to spending the holidays with her mother. They claimed that the songstress was open to “making time to celebrate the holidays together with her mom and brother [Bryan Spears].”

As previously mentioned, Britney and Lynne spent time together for the mother-of-two’s birthday on December 2. Following the celebrations, Brit took to social media to express her gratitude for how her celebrations went in a since-deleted post. “Being embraced by family this year and knowing you can have people to trust … well damn y’all I feel BLESSED !!!” she captioned the post at the time. “I LOVE Y’ALL SO SO SO SO MUCH!!!”

On December 4, a source told TMZ that Lynne and Britney had a “meaningful” visit. The source also said that the mother-and-daughter duo were “2 peas in a pod” during the birthday celebrations and “are definitely in a better place.” Lynne also took to Instagram on November 9 to slam the online rumors that she had tossed some of Brit’s belongings.

“@britneyspears I’m not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you,” she penned at the time (see above). “They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you’d like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!”

Lynne is also the mother to Britney’s sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, 32.