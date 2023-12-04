Britney Spears Says She Feels ‘Blessed’ After Reuniting With Family for Her 42nd Birthday

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Britney Spears turned 42 on December 2 and took to social media two days later to gush over her weekend celebrations. For her birthday bash recap, the “Toxic” hitmaker re-shared a video of herself from 2001 to express her “love” to her fans. “Being embraced by family this year and knowing you can have people to trust … well damn y’all I feel BLESSED !!!” Brit captioned the sweet post. “I LOVE Y’ALL SO SO SO SO MUCH!!!”

britney spears with her mother lynne spears on her 42nd birthday pic.twitter.com/3QXtIvdy3w — ً (@archiveney) December 2, 2023

In the throwback clip, the now 42-year-old danced and performed while wearing a “million dollar” bra by Victoria’s Secret. Britney took to the caption to react to the clip as well. “PSSS … the only nice thing I saw on my explore page … I forgot I even did that!!!” she concluded in her caption. The Grammy winner’s sentiment about family also comes just days after she was spotted reuniting with her mother, Lynne Spears, 68, in a photo shared across social media.

Britney and her momma were pictured cozying up to each other on a couch following their years-long feud. At the time, a source told TMZ that Lynne had a “meaningful” visit with Brit on her birthday. The insider added that the mother-and-daughter duo are “definitely in a better place” and were “2 peas in a pod,” during the celebratory weekend. The 68-year-old reportedly spent the night at Britney’s home and continued to celebrate with her daughter over the weekend.

Soon after photos of the two landed on social media, many Britney fans took to the comments to react. “I just hope it’s genuine,” one admirer penned, while another added, “i hope she’s happy.” In a separate photo, Britney carried her mother in her arms on December 1. “hahaha omg britney is strong af!!!” one fan joked, while another added, “I like this picture aww they look happy.” Later, Lynne was spotted at LAX on December 4 and told TMZ that she had a “wonderful” time with Brit. The proud mother-of-three also told the outlet that Britney is “happy” following their reunion.

Nearly one month ahead of the pop sensation’s birthday, Lynne took to Instagram to slam online claims that she tossed out Britney’s old belongings. “@britneyspears I’m not sure who told you I got rid of your dolls and journals but I would never do that! That would be cruel because I know how much they mean to you,” she explained in a post shared on November 9. “They are special to me too because of the years we spent collecting them. Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you’d like me to. Please let me know and know how much I love you!” Later, on November 21, Brit shared a since-deleted throwback photo with Lynne captioned, “My mamma !!!”