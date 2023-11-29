Britney Spears Shares Rare Photo of ‘Best Friend’ Brother Bryan

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Britney Spears, 41, shared a rare pic of her older brother, Bryan Spears, via Instagram on November 28, and called him “best friend.” In the photo, which you can view below, Bryan, 46, stood solo in a green construction jumpsuit and a navy-blue hard hat equipped with a flashlight. He also wore protective goggles and black boots for the pic, while holding what appeared to be a pair of green rubber gloves.

“My big brother who’s like a dad and my best friend !!” she sweetly captioned the snapshot. “Not sure what’s going on with this outfit though,” she quipped, along with a row of laughing emojis.

Bryan said during a 2020 appearance on the As NOT Seen on TV Podcast that he and his sister “speak constantly.” He also addressed her restrictive 13-year conservatorship, which finally came to an end in November of 2021. “She’s always wanted to get out of it,” he said at the time. “It’s very frustrating to have. Whether someone’s coming in peace to help or coming in with an attitude, having someone constantly tell you to do something has got to be frustrating. She’s wanted to get out of it for quite some time.”

Britney’s warm post about her brother, however, appears to be an about face — in 2022, she admitted that she did not invite her brother to her star-studded wedding to Sam Asghari, whom she is now divorcing, after media speculation that he’d been invited and skipped out. “You were never invited to my wedding so why even respond ??? Do you honestly think I want my brother there who told me no to a Jack and coke for 4 years…what???,” she wrote via social media at the time. “If we were going to drink together at the wedding and play the classy roles for the children like you and mom [Lynne Spears] do as you literally hid coffee and alcohol when I would come home.” She went on to exclaim, “you hurt me and you know it!!!”

Britney also recently shared a photo of her mom, Lynne, from whom she’s been estranged for years. “My mamma !!!” she captioned the since-deleted November 21 post, which included a throwback pic of the mother-daughter duo shopping.