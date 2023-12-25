Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Looks Just Like Her Mom on Family Vacation to Mexico: Photos

Image Credit: Neil Rasmus/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow and daughter Apple Martin are looking more like twins these days. The Oscar winner, 51, and her 19-year-old daughter shared an uncanny resemblance in pictures from their family vacation to Mexico. Gwyneth’s son Moses Martin, 17, also came on the trip which she documented in an Instagram post on December 24.

In the first photo, Gwyneth and Apple posed side by side on the beach at sunset. The Goop founder rocked a white top and matching shorts, while Apple had on a black maxi dress. The second photo featured Apple and Moses relaxing on a boat and enjoying the sun. The siblings both wore sunglasses and their bathing suits.

The next picture was of Apple staring at the camera and holding up her blonde hair while wearing her black maxi dress. Apple looked just like her famous mom in the stunning vacation. And in the final photo, Moses sat by himself under an umbrella and stared out at the ocean. Gwyneth used the Mexico flag emoji to caption her post.

Gwyneth shares her two children with her ex Chris Martin, 46. After Apple went off to college in the fall of 2022, Gwyneth opened up to PEOPLE about how hard it was saying goodbye to her daughter. “I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears,” she told the outlet. “I see her, but not as much as I’d like. I’d like to see her every day, but I’m so happy for her. She’s doing great,” Gwyneth added about Apple, who attends Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

In a more recent interview with PEOPLE, Gywneth talked about having a blended family with husband Brad Falchuk, 52, who has two children of his own with ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik. “It’s hard, and it’s not intuitive, and nobody tells you how to do it. You just stick with it,” she said in November. “Now it’s one of the things that brings me the most happiness in my life.”

Gwyneth was married to the father of her children from 2003 to 2016. The Iron Man actress and the Coldplay vocalist infamously described their split as “conscious uncoupling”. Gwyneth married her current husband in 2018, while Chris has been dating actress Dakota Johnson, 34, since 2017.