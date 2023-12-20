Christina Aguilera Celebrates Her 43rd Birthday with Daughter Summer Rain in Vegas

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Christina Aguilera had her daughter Summer Rain, 9, by her side during her birthday celebration in Las Vegas. The “Genie in a Bottle” singer turned 43 on December 18 and shared an Instagram video of the mother-daughter enjoying themselves in Sin City. At the start of the video, Christina walked into a hotel room that was decorated with balloons and a “Happy Bday” banner that the music icon and her daughter posed in front of. Summer gave her mom a hug as Christina kissed the nine-year-old on the top of her head.

After leaving the hotel room, Christina brought her daughter to a theater venue where there was a live performance by her dancer friends in honor of Christina’s birthday. Christina walked onto the stage and was surprised with a bunch of sweet treats including cookies and macaroons. She blew out her birthday candles on her cake and did a quick celebratory dance while surrounded by her friends.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes – sending love from Vegas ♥️💋,” Christina wrote in her caption. Fans wished the Burlesque star a happy birthday in the comments of her post.

Christina and Summer have made it a habit of going all out to celebrate their birthdays. When Summer turned 9 in August, Christina — who shares her daughter with fiancé Matthew Rutler — posted rare pictures and videos of her little girl from when Summer joined her famous mom on stage at one of her concerts.

“Happy 9th birthday to our sweet Summer Rain,” Christina wrote in her tribute to her youngest child. “Today I find myself reflecting on how fast time has gone by. These 9 years have been filled with boundless love, heartwarming hugs, staying up too late, Disney adventures, and most recently, the joy of gracing the stage alongside you.”

“Every day, I thank the universe for gifting me the privilege of being your momma, a role that stands as my ultimate accomplishment,” Christina added. “Witnessing the remarkable young woman you are evolving into fills me with immense pride. Mommy loves you so much!”

Christina gave birth to Summer in 2014. The “Candyman” singer also has a son, Max Liron Bratman, 15, whom she shares with ex-husband Jordan Bratman. While Christina prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight, she did open up how having kids has changed her life in an interview with Haute Living back in September 2019.

“It just shifts your focus so much when you have a child,” she said. “In business, in general, and as an artist, you’re in a sea of extreme narcissism. It is your focus. “You are your work, your focus and goals. Being a very ambitious girl at a very young age and having worked my whole life, [having my kids] was a time where it wasn’t about [me] anymore.”