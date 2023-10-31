Christina Aguilera Channels ‘Burlesque’ Co-star Cher in Sexy Halloween Costume

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Who’s ready for the Burlesque rewatch now? Christina Aguilera showed off her Halloween costume for 2023 and transformed into Cher, specifically her character from Burlesque. Christina, 42, and Cher, 77, notably starred in the 2010 movie together.

“Tess & Ali 4EVER,” the “Reflection” singer captioned an Instagram Reel. Tess and Ali are the names of Cher and Christina’s characters in Burlesque. Christina lip-synced to audio from the movie where Ali asks Tess what dance routine she wants to see. Tess says, “Wagon Wheel Watusi.”

Christina rocked a tight black bodysuit with chains and fishnet stockings. She had on a black wig with huge curls. She danced around in the studio as she showed off her Halloween look.

In a separate post, Christina penned a heartfelt message to her former co-star. “On my favorite day of the year it’s only right to turn back time and tribute the OG trailblazer @cher,” The Voice alum began. “Cher’s message through her music and style has left a permanent mark on the world and to this day, I still can’t believe I had the opportunity to work with such a legend!!!! No one could ever fill the shoes of the great & powerful Cher. The love and respect I have for you is endless”

Burlesque celebrated its 10-year anniversary in 2020, and Christina praised Cher in an interview with EW. “She’s truly an incredible woman and a force of nature,” the singer said. “I respect her talent, her no-bullsh*t, genuine way of saying it as she sees it, making up her own rules, and helping to pave the way for so many other women in generations to come.”

The “Believe” singer noted that one of her “favorite scenes” to film was one with Xtina. “One of my favorite scenes is when I was helping Christina with her makeup,” Cher said. “It was all very spontaneous. It reminded me of when I was a young girl and my mom and all her friends would put on makeup together.”

The movie also starred Cam Gigandet, Kristen Bell, Stanley Tucci, Eric Dane, Julianne Hough, and more. Cher’s performance of “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me,” written by Diane Warren, went on to win the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.