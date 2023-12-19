Trisha Yearwood Shows Off Her Hair Makeover Ahead of Vegas Performance: Photos

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Trisha Yearwood is going into 2024 looking better than ever! The 59-year-old country singer showed off her new haircut that includes gorgeous blonde bangs at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in an Instagram post on December 18. In the photos, Trisha posed in a festive red jacket over a black shirt with black leather pants and sparkly boots. She completed her look with bright red lipstick, a silver necklace, and a pair of gold earrings.

Trisha also included a photo of her look before she got her hair done. She rocked her signature wavy blonde locks while wearing a pink top, blue jeans, and fuzzy pink boots. Trish tilted her head down and looked at the floor to show off the roots of her hair in the snapshot.

“Closing out Vegas ‘23 with a bang!” Trisha captioned her post. “Special thanks to @goodwillglendastyle for the gorgeous blonde balayage, Ray @wynnlasvegas Salon for the bangin’ haircut, and @lypservice for the glam. Those red lips tho! Merry Christmas, and love one another! 🎄♥️💚,” she added.

Trisha’s new hairdo got a lot of love from her followers in the comments section of her post. “You’re gorgeous! Love the bangs!” one fan said. Another wrote, “Ok smoke show!!” A few celebrities complimented Trisha’s look as well. “The bangs!🔥❤️,” actress Kaley Cuoco wrote, while singer Caitlyn Smith said, “Loveeeeee this look 😍🔥👏.” Comedian Leanne Morgan even declared that she’s “gonna need bangs” after seeing Trisha rock the stunning hairdo.

Trisha has been enjoying this holiday season. Last week, she performed at the CMA Country Christmas special alongside fellow singer-songwriter Amy Grant. Trisha wore her blonde hair down and had on two different gorgeous outfits for the special. She rocked a sparkling silver sequined long-sleeved dress before changing into an indigo blue strapless gown with a matching floor-length shawl.

Days before the Christmas special, Trisha celebrated her 18th anniversary with her husband, Garth Brooks, who sent the “Back Home Again” singer a bouquet of pink roses and flowers in honor of their milestone. The couple have been married since 2005 and raise Garth’s three daughters from a previous relationship together.