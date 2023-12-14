Amy Grant Dazzles in Stunning Strapless Gown & More as She Co-Hosts ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Image Credit: ABC

Amy Grant, 63, turned heads in multiple looks while co-hosting the CMA Country Christmas special on December 14! The songstress co-hosted the holiday special alongside fellow country star Trisha Yearwood, who also looked chic in her looks. For one of her ensembles, Amy opted for a sexy blue strapless gown. She completed the dress with droplet earrings and a dainty bracelet. The gown had some extra sparkle as well with a sequined hem!

Later in the evening, the 63-year-old switched the blue dress for a sequined magenta gown. Amy’s tiered dress featured a unique design with many sequins and a satin ribbon around the waist. The gown was also sans sleeves which gave it an extra chic look. The Grammy winner‘s glam featured rosy cheeks and a glossy pink lip to tie the entire look together.

Of course, Amy didn’t stop there with the showstopping ensembles! Elsewhere during the Christmas special, the mother-of-four swapped her gowns for a bold jumpsuit! Amy’s third look of the night was a deep-purple jumpsuit that featured a haltered top. For this number, she swapped her droplet earrings for matching purple ones that pair perfectly with her color scheme. Meanwhile, Amy added a pair of bedazzled red pumps to accessorize her look.

Amy previously announced that she’d be co-hosting the special alongside Trisha via an Instagram post on November 14. “It’s starting to feel like a CMA Country Christmas! Catch Amy and Trisha and some amazing artist performances on Dec. 14th on ABC!” she captioned the post. After she shared the news, many of her 189K followers took to the comments to react. “I can’t wait it’s going to be a good one,” one admirer penned. Meanwhile, a second couldn’t help but add, “Oh my gosh you look gorgeous Amy!”

Not only is Amy hosting, but she also is set to perform “Grown Up Christmas List.” Meanwhile, Trisha will take the stage and sing “O Holy Night” alongside Lindsey Stirling. The trio of talented ladies will also team up and perform “Joy to the World” together. Other performances for the evening include Jordan Davis (“O Come All Ye Faithful”), Lady A (“What Christmas Means to Me”), Ashley McBryde with Stirling (“You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch”), Jon Pardi (“Beer for Santa”), The War And Treaty (“Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)”), and Zach Williams with Lainey Wilson (“Go Tell It On The Mountain”). The special will air on ABC and stream the following day on Hulu and Disney+.