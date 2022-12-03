Amy Grant’s Kids: Meet Her Four Grown Children

Amy Grant is an American singer known for her hit songs “Baby, Baby” and “I Will Remember You.”

She has a total of four grown children.

Amy is married to musician Vince Gill.

The songstress returned to the stage on Nov. 27, 2022, in her first performance since her July 2022 bicycle accident.

Songwriter and musician Amy Grant, 62, has had an impressive career over the last few decades. Some of her most popular songs and albums include “Lead Me On”, “Baby, Baby”, Simple Things, and more. When the 62-year-old is not busy laying down tracks in the studio, she’s often spending time with her kids. Below is everything to know about her four kids and their lives.

Corrina Grant Gill

Corrina Grant Gill, 21, is Amy’s youngest daughter with her husband, Vince Gill, 65, who they welcomed together in 2001. Amy’s daughter also is a singer like her parents, and she even performed a song dedicated to her mom on Aug. 6, 2022. The performance was to honor Amy, who had just suffered from a bicycle accident that July. Corrina’s performance was even posted to her mom’s Facebook page, via Amy’s team.

“From Team Amy — Last night Vince performed his second concert of a four night residency at the Ryman,” the post read. “He informed the crowd that Amy was getting better every day after a bike crash last week that left her unconscious for about 10 minutes and with a concussion (along with various cuts and bruises). He then introduced their daughter Corrina who performed a song in honor of her mom….”

Gloria Mills ‘Millie’ Chapman

Amy and Vince only had one child together, Corrina, but prior to Vince, the songstress became a mother to three other kids. The “Queen of Christian Pop” was previously married to musician Gary Chapman, 65, from 1982 to 1999, and they welcomed three bundle of joys together. One of those kids is Gloria Mills Chapman, 33, who is often referred to as “Millie” by her family. An interesting fact is that Millie inspired Amy’s hit song “Baby, Baby”, which was released in 1991.

Millie was born in 1989, about 10 years before her parents decided to call it quits in the late 1990s. Amy has often posted about her middle-child daughter on Instagram, where she even announced the birth of her grandchild, Penelope Willow. “Baby Baby!! My daughter Millie welcomed a daughter, Penelope Willow,” she captioned the Jan. 6, 2022, snapshot. Millie is married to her husband, Ben Long, who she wed in May 2019.

Matthew Garrison Chapman

Amy and her ex-husband also welcomed one son together, Matthew Garrison Chapman, 35. Matthew is also a musician like others in his family, as he is known for writing Christian music. But he also is a businessman, and has worked to create a HEMP and CBD product, according to his father’s Facebook page. “So proud of my son and the brilliant young men he’s working with to create this amazing product. It will benefit many,” Gary wrote in July 2017. There is little else publicly known about Matthew.

Sarah Cannon Chapman

Finally, Amy’s youngest daughter with Gary is, Sarah Cannon Chapman, 30, who was born in 1992. Sarah keeps a relatively private life, as she is not on any social media sites. However, thanks to her loving sister, Millie, some photos from Sarah’s 2019 wedding were shared at the time. “Filled with joy beyond measure. My beautiful sister couldn’t have picked a better partner,” Millie captioned the Nov. 2019 snapshots. Sarah married a man named Derek and has a lavish ceremony that her mom, Amy, also attended, per Classic Country Music.