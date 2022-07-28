Amy Grant, 61, Hospitalized: Country Singer Suffers Scary Bike Accident In Nashville

Christian and country singer Amy Grant is recovering in a Nashville hospital after suffering a scary bike accident on Wednesday, July 27. The entertainer, who topped the charts in the early 90s with “Baby Baby” and “Good For Me,” was reportedly wearing a helmet when she crashed while cycling with a friend in the Harpeth Hill area of the Tennessee town. Amy was taken to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was treated for “cuts and abrasions,” per News Channel 5.

The Grammy winner is said to be in stable condition after staying overnight at the hospital, according to a source for People. She will be staying another night as well for observation and to undergo more treatment, per the insider.

The harrowing accident comes only two years after Amy underwent open-heart surgery when she was diagnosed with PAPVR (partial anomalous pulmonary venous return) during a routine check-up. Following the successful procedure in June 2020, Amy spoke about the importance of health maintenance. “I think women tend to put their health on the back burner,” she explained to Good Morning America last year. “It’s more like, ‘Oh my children, my grandchildren, my work, my spouse.’ All of those things and we need the gift of each other. So even if you go, ‘Oh, I got nothing on the radar,’ just get somebody else to check it out.”

In happier news, Amy is part of the class of 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees, a recognition considered one of the highest in American entertainment. She joins such luminaries as George Clooney and Gladys Knight. “Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine ever receiving this prestigious Kennedy Center Honors,” she said in a statement. “Through the years, I’ve watched so many of my heroes serenaded by colleagues and fellow artists, always moved by the ability of music and film to bring us together and to see the best in each other.”