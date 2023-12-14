Trisha Yearwood Stuns in Silver Sequin Dress & More During ‘CMA Country Christmas’

Image Credit: ABC

Trisha Yearwood brought all the glam to this year’s CMA Country Christmas special. The 59-year-old country music artist took the stage multiple times as co-host of the show, alongside fellow singer-songwriter Amy Grant. Trisha appeared to have chosen two dazzling outfits for the evening.

The “How Do I Live” artist was seen wearing a sparkling silver sequined long-sleeved dress that exuded major goddess vibes. Her second outfit for the night was an indigo blue strapless gown with a matching floor-length shawl. Trisha also accessorized with a dual diamond chain necklace, and she kept her long blonde waves down in a simple hairstyle.

The annual event will air live on ABC on December 14 at 8 p.m. ET and will be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ the following day.

The winter holiday season is a special time for Trisha. In the days leading up to the holiday special, Trisha celebrated her 18th anniversary with her husband, Garth Brooks. Earlier this week, she shared an Instagram post, revealing that Garth, 61, sent her a bouquet of pink roses and flowers in honor of their milestone.

“When your husband sends you flowers and you send him flowers, and the cards says exactly the same thing!” Trisha captioned her post on December 10. The couple tied the knot in 2005, and they share daughters Taylor, August and Allie Brooks. While the two country music singers love their careers, it’s clear that they prioritize their children above everything else.

Just one month prior, Garth opened up about his marriage to Trisha during his November appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. He discussed his “future” and called Trisha his “queen.”

“When it comes to the future, I think what you’re just grateful for is just one more day, right? Of getting to do this,” he explained. “So I think that’s it. What I’d love to say is the day I take my last breath on this planet, I’d love for my three girls to be around me and I’d love for the queen to be around me. I’ve said this before, I found her in the past life, I’ll find her in the next.”