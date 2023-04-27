Kaley Cuoco Snuggles Up To Tom Pelphrey On 1st Red Carpet Since Giving Birth 1 Month Ago

Less than one month after giving birth to a baby girl, Kaley Cuoco returned to the public eye by hitting the red carpet at the 'Love & Death' premiere.

April 27, 2023
Kaley Cuoco is wasting no time getting back in the limelight after welcoming her first child! On April 26, less than one month after she gave birth, Kaley attended the premiere of Love & Death in Los Angeles alongside her partner, Tom Pelphrey. The gorgeous new mom got glammed up for her night out, wearing a flowy blue dress and pointy heels for the occasion. Her brunette locks were styled in curls with blunt bangs, and she cozied up to her man as they posed for photos.

Tom stars in the upcoming HBO miniseries, which also features Elizabeth Olsen, and Kaley was the ultimate supportive girlfriend at the premiere. Despite having a newborn at home, the couple looked fresh-faced on their night out, and they didn’t shy away from showing some loved-up PDA on the red carpet. This was Kaley’s first public appearance since her daughter, Matilda, was born on April 30.

Kaley announced Matilda’s birth on Instagram just one day after welcoming her into the world. “The new light of our lives!” she gushed in the photo’s caption. “We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle. Thank you to the doctors, nurses, family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief. Tom Pelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”

Meanwhile, Kaley and Tom celebrated their one year anniversary earlier this month, so it’s certainly been a whirlwind 12 months for the pair. Kaley celebrated the April 22 anniversary with an Instagram post that included photos from one year ago and the present day. “How it started –> how it’ going,” she wrote. “Cheers to a year with you Tommy Pelphrey. Eternally grateful for you and what we have. I love you, bub!”

Kaley has been married twice, and split from her second husband, Karl Cook, in the fall of 2021 after three years of marriage. She and Tom went public with their relationship in May 2022 and announced the actress’ pregnancy in October.

