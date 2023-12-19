Britney Spears Shares Shocking Photo of When She ‘Burnt’ Her Gym Down

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Britney Spears went down memory lane by revisiting the fire she accidentally started in her gym almost four years ago. The pop star, 42, took to Instagram on December 18 and shared a photo of the aftermath of the incident that occurred at her Los Angeles home in 2020. The image showed a variety of exercise equipment including a stationary bike, dumbbells, and weights all covered in dust and burnt from the fire. Part of the mirror in the workout room was also melted which exposed the concrete wall behind it.

“Reflecting back remembering when I burnt the gym down in 2020 😉🤔 !!!,” Britney wrote in her caption. The “Toxic” singer turned off the comments so her fans couldn’t react to the old picture.

Britney told her fans about the fire in her gym in April 2020. She shared an Instagram video of herself in another workout room informing her followers that the fire started from two candles.

“Hi guys, I’m in my gym right now. I haven’t been in here in here for like six months because I burnt my gym down unfortunately,” she said. “I had two candles and…yeah…one thing lead to another and I burned it down. So I’m in here and I only have two pieces of equipment left and I’m going to show you guys what I do during this time.”

In the caption of her video, Britney called the fire “an accident” and confirmed that “nobody got hurt” in the incident. “Unfortunately now I have only two pieces of equipment left lol and a one-sided mirror gym!!!!!” she added. “But it could be much worse so I’m grateful. Pssss I like working out better outside anyways !!!!”

Britney was still under her controversial conservatorship that was once controlled by her estranged father, Jamie Spears, at the time of the fire in 2020. A judge ended the 13-year legal arrangement in late 2021, and Britney went on to enjoy her freedom by marrying longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in the summer of 2022. However, the couple split after 14 months of marriage, with Sam citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split in his divorce filing. After the breakup, Britney made headlines for her memoir, The Woman in Me, which included stories about her conservatorship, her ex Justin Timberlake, her family, and more.