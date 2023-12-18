Taylor Swift’s ‘Very Sentimental’ New Ring Reportedly Features Travis Kelce’s Birthstone

Image Credit: Michael Hurcomb/Shutterstock / Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Taylor Swift, 34, is rocking an eyebrow-raising new piece of jewelry — and fans think it’s from her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, 34. Now, an expert says the massive, pear-shaped center stone is likely opal, which just happens to be the NFL star’s birthstone; Travis was born on October 5, 1989. Even more intriguing is the suggestion that the stones surrounding the pear-shaped main stone could be London blue topaz, which is the Midnights hitmaker’s December birthstone.

Karly Bulinski, a Rare Carat gemologist, spoke to Page Six about the significance of the “very sentimental” stones, which Taylor showed off via Instagram [SEE PICS HERE] in a December 14 post. “Opal is said to represent hope and purity,” she told the outlet, adding that blue topaz is “said to help channel your inner wisdom.”

Mike Fried of The Diamond Pro told the outlet that the pop sensation’s ring is massive and worth a lot of money. “The center stone on Taylor’s ring is massive and looks to be 15 carats,” he said. “A high-quality opal of that size is incredibly rare, but not nearly as expensive as a diamond would be. I’d estimate it at around $175,000, if not more.”

He poignantly added, “Since ancient times, opals have symbolized good luck, fortune, and power — which seems to be particularly fitting for Taylor Swift.” Mike suggested the darker surrounding stones could be either tanzanite or blue zircon — both of which are also considered to be December birthstones. Tanzanite, he reportedly said, is “said to carry high energy and improve vitality.”

Taylor celebrated her birthday with a star-studded bash in New York City on December 13. Though Travis wasn’t in attendance, BFF Blake Lively was. And Tay was later photographed seemingly showing off the massive sparkler to Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, touching off immediate speculation among fans that the gift was from her boyfriend of several months.

Rumors surrounding the couple are at fever pitch. Despite the excitement over the potential romantic jewelry gift, a new report claims pals are concerned the couple won’t make it amid a crush of attention. “She and Travis are now five months into their relationship, and because of all the attention and the scrutiny, they’re really starting to feel the pressure,” an insider told Yahoo! for a December 17 report. “All eyes are on them, and friends are worried the pair won’t make it.”

Photos from a recent holiday party, however, show a couple very much in love, with Taylor kissing the athlete on the cheek affectionately.