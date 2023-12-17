Demi Lovato Engaged to Jute$: See Her Eye-Catching Ring

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Demi Lovato and her boyfriend Jordan “Jutes” Lutes are engaged, PEOPLE has reported. A rep for the 31-year-old singer, who goes by she/they pronouns, told the outlet that the 31-year-old songwriter popped the question with a bespoke pear-shape diamond solitaire engagement ring created by N.Y.C. luxury jewelry boutique Material Good. It was apparently a “personal and intimate proposal” and they then headed to one of their favorite Los Angeles restaurants to celebrate with their families.

In a loving photo shared exclusively by PEOPLE, Demi and Jutes are standing and smiling at each other as Demi shows off their incredible engagement ring. She is wearing a long black PVC style coat and black boots and has her hair down, while he’s wearing a similar all black outfit.

Demi and Jutes’ engagement comes after the latter shared several sweet photos and videos of them together while celebrating his now fiancee’s birthday. “happy birthday to my best friend. you’re obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it,” he captioned the post. “but more importantly you’re weird af and u make me cry laughing.”

The lovebirds first went public with their romance in August 2022 and have already teamed up to write several songs together. They co-wrote their song “Substance” as well as “Happy Ending” and “City of Angels,” which are all off of Demi’s eighth album Holy Fvck.

In February, Demi also shared a loving PDA-filled photo with Jutes for Valentine’s Day and added a lengthy caption that described her feelings for him. “Life has become so enriched by you. Life has become a dream come true,” she wrote. “I’m so beyond grateful to have found my person in you. Falling asleep and waking up next to my best friend has made me so filled w joy I can’t even begin to explain.. my best friend, soul mate, twin flame, honeybun.. and the list goes on… the fun and laughs never stop w you.. ”

“I can be my weirdest goofy self and you never judge me 🤓,” she continued. “Thank you for making me the happiest lil thing on earth.. happy first Valentines day together.. I love you @jutesmusic.”

In July, Demi opened up to SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up about how the romance began. “We became friends first. We were friends for several months and then we decided to start dating and well, after we told each other how we felt.”