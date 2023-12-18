Kylie Jenner Stuns in Plunging Black Crop Top for Casual Night Out: Photos

Image Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner knows how to make athleisure sexy! The 26-year-old took to Instagram on December 18 and kicked off the week with a series of chic selfies. The brunette beauty rocked a black Alo sports bra and matching black leggings for the new post. “@alo night,” she fittingly captioned the photos. In addition, Kylie accessorized her athletic ensemble with white Alo sneakers and opted to hold her raven-hued tresses up and back with an Alo hair clip.

In the first slide of the post, The Kardashians star gave the camera her best smize, as she posed inside what appeared to be a Bugatti sports car. The second slide of the post gave her fans a close-up look at her updo and gold ear piercing. Later, on the fourth slide of the carousel, Kylie showed off her chic gold watch while she adjusted her hair. In the very last slide, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took a classic mirror selfie and posed with a black oversized gym bag.

Soon after the mother-of-two shared the new selfies, many of Kylie’s nearly 400 million followers flooded the comments with compliments. “You look so good recently,” one admirer wrote, while another joked, “Kylie I need a warning next time this is dangerously hot.” Elsewhere, a few of Kylie’s fans couldn’t help but admire her car. “Loving the Bugatti I’m gagged!” the third fan penned, while another chimed in with, “Buggati [sic] baby.”

This is not the first time that Kylie has shared photos of her Alo outfit, as she previously shared a sexy gym carousel in the brand’s clothing in November. At the time, she rocked a matching black gym set that featured white stripes on the sides. Opposite to the most recent post, Kylie captioned this one, “mornings in @alo.” Once again, her fans took to the comments to react. “It’s something different about Kylie,” one admirer swooned, while another penned, “We need a video of your workout routine!!!!”

The TV personality’s recent selfies come amid her romance with Wonka star Timothée Chalamet, 27. Kylie and her new man first sparked romance rumors in April after a video of them cozying up to each other at Paris Fashion Week resurfaced online. Although neither of them have shared the details of their dating life, Kylie and the 27-year-old packed on the PDA and confirmed the romance while at the U.S. Open in September. Prior to Timmy, Kylie dated rapper Travis Scott, 32, off-and-on until their final split at the end of 2022.