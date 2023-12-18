Beyonce Rocks Teeny-Tiny Prada Shorts During Holiday Celebration With Jay-Z: New Photos

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Beyoncé looked fabulous as she sported some dazzling Prada short-shorts for a holiday celebration in an Instagram photo on Saturday, December 16. The Renaissance singer, 42, sported a tight, white turtleneck top, and sparkling silver shorts. She completed the outfit with a fur coat and a pair of heels that matched her top. Her hair was also a bleach blonde color, and in some of the photos, she let her hair down showing off her gorgeous style.

Besides the stylish shorts, Bey also rocked a pair of large, hooped earrings and black cat-eye glasses. Besides the photos showing off her amazing outfit, she also posted a close-up selfie of her sipping a glass of red wine, as well as Jay-Z, showing off some of the liquor that they were enjoying that evening. She also posted close-up looks to show off the wine’s label.

The photoset racked up over 3 million likes, and tons of fans left compliments for Queen B down in the comments. “Queen Bey is never gonna fumble with her looks and fits,” one person wrote. “And the B stands for Blonde Blonde!” another fan commented.

The new holiday photos come after an epic year for Beyoncé. After dropping her latest record in 2022, this year she brought the Renaissance World Tour all over the globe. The “My House” singer also released her concert film in theaters on December 1, and fans have been loving it. The movie’s premiere was a star-studded affair, plus Bey’s daughter Blue Ivy, who also performed on the tour, and Jay both supported her on the red carpet.

Bey has been rocking a ton of stylish looks, and showing off her many fabulous outfits. Shortly after her concert movie’s premiere, she posted a photo of herself rocking an all-white outfit, complete with a matching head covering. For one of her premiere events, she sported a titanium, silver, strapless dress, plus long, matching gloves in a series of photos on her Instagram. She shared a few different looks from the event and showed a few photos of her sweetly posing with her husband.