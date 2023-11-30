Beyonce Stuns in Fierce White Outfit After ‘Ignorant’ Comments Over Her ‘Renaissance’ Red Carpet Look

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Beyoncé isn’t paying any mind to those “ignorant” comments that her mother, Tina Knowles, defended her against following her Renaissance red carpet premiere. The “Break My Soul” artist, 42, shared an Instagram carousel post to show off her latest look: an all-white outfit with a matching headdress and black sunglasses to offset the ensemble.

In the November 29 post, Queen Bey shared multiple angles of the stunning look, which featured loose white pants, a matching crop top shirt with a connecting headpiece, a cream white blazer and coordinating high heels. In one of the images, Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, posed with the renowned music artist. He wore an all-black outfit for their outing.

Beyoncé’s stylish photo shoot came just one day after Tina, 69, slammed online haters for accusing her daughter of “whitening” her skin. Tina shared an Instagram video of the “Halo” singer wearing the metallic silver gown she wore at the premiere of her movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, in Los Angeles last week. As the video played out, online comments appeared across the image calling Bey out for looking “so white” in the outfit.

🚨 RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ is only 1 day away pic.twitter.com/PgrBhegfm8 — 👑Supreme Queen Bey👑 (@QueenBeyoncesp) November 30, 2023

“Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid, ignorant, self-hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white,” Tina wrote in her lengthy Instagram caption. “She does a film, called the Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet and suggested silver attire, and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?”

Tina continued to call the online hate toward her daughter “sad” because “some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy.” She elaborated by pointing out that the platinum blonde hair color Beyoncé wore that night was to “match her silver dress.”

“What’s really most disappointing is that the some Black people, yes you bozos, that’s on social media — lying and faking and acting like you’re so ignorant that you don’t understand that black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days,” Tina pointed out. “I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience, here you sad little haters come out the woodwork. Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards , you perpetuate those things. Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don’t like her.”

Tina concluded her post by calling the social media bullies “losers” while even admitting that she knew Bey was “going to be pissed” at her mother for publicly commenting on the matter. Nevertheless, Tina noted she was “fed up.”