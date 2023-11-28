Tina Knowles Slams ‘Ignorant’ and ‘Racist’ Comments About Beyoncé’s Recent Red Carpet Look

Image Credit: Alan Davidson/Shutterstock

Tina Knowles, 69, is a protective momma! After online haters criticized Beyoncé‘s recent red carpet look at the Renaissance tour film premiere on November 25, her mother took to Instagram to defend the 42-year-old. Tina slammed the comments for being “stupid” and “racist” after many accused Bey of “lightening” her skin. “Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white,” the 69-year-old captioned the lengthy post.

Beyonce’s mom noted that her daughter’s recent look was inspired by her Renaissance tour looks and album. “She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?” she went on to write. “How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy.”

Tina added that the “CUFF IT” hitmaker opted to match her icy-blonde tresses to her metallic silver dress over the weekend as a “fashion statement.” She further alleged that a reporter from TMZ reached out to Beyonce’s hairstylist, Neal Farinah, to comment on the look. “What’s really sad is that a white woman had the audacity to reach out to Neal Beyonces hairstylist she was from TMZ to say that the fans are saying that she wants to be white and she wanted to get a statement about it from Neal,” B’s mom continued. “Well that made, my blood boil , that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness.”

Towards the end of the social media post, Tina went on to say that she’s “sick and tired” of many “attacking” her daughter online. “I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Every time she does something that she works her a** off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience. Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork,” she penned. “Jealousy and racism , sexism , double standards , you perpetuate those things.”

Beyonce’s mother went on to admit that the songstress will likely be upset at her for reacting to the haters online. “I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up !” she exclaimed. “This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times.” After Tina shared the post with her four million followers, many celebs took to the comments to applaud her.

“You have raised beautiful, strong, intelligent black, PROUD TO BE BLACK women. Period. Anyone who says otherwise has their own issues to deal with,” actress Octavia Spencer wrote in the comments. “I’m sorry you’ve come across the negative comments that people don’t realize is a reflection of how they feel about themselves.” Meanwhile, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo added, “Snaps to all this!!! You have EVERY right to stand behind your baby girl!!! Love you.”